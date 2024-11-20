Wisconsin flips 4-star DL in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has flipped a player from another Big Ten school for the latest commit in its 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams (Palatine, Ill.) announced Wednesday that he had de-committed from Michigan and chosen the Badgers.

https://twitter.com/jay_williams55/status/1859355335825281364

Williams visited Madison for the game against No. 1 Oregon. He saw a Badgers defense hold the Ducks to their lowest point total since the start of the 2022 season and their second-fewest yards this season.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Williams is rated as the No. 6 player in the state of Illinois and the 26th-best defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He becomes the second-highest rated player in Wisconsin’s class behind linebacker Mason Posa.

In addition to Michigan and Wisconsin, Williams held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee and others.

Williams is the 24th commit in the Badgers class that now ranks No. 25 in the country.