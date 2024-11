The Camp: That Luke Fickell press conference, Overreaction, er No? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell met the media on Monday for the first time since firing offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Zach and Jesse talk about how feisty Fickell was and some of his answers/non-answers to what is next for the team’s offense. They also play some Overreaction, er No?, including Braedyn Locke still being he unquestioned starting quarterback.