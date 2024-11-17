(1) Oregon 16, Wisconsin 13: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Wisconsin had No. 1 Oregon on the ropes Saturday night but couldn’t close the deal, falling 16-13 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Play of the Game

Facing fourth-and-9 right after one of the more lively ‘Jump Around’ in recent memory, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was flushed from the pocket to his left before drilling a dart to Terrance Ferguson for 15 yards and a first down. Three plays later, the Ducks were in the end zone for their lone touchdown of the game, tying things at 13-13. It drained the crowd and Wisconsin’s offense netted zero yards on its final four possessions.

Gabriel lazers this one in to T-Ferg on 4th down 💥 @oregonfootball #B1GFootball on NBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/RaSmV8Ma0m — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 17, 2024

Game Balls

Offense:

RB Tawee Walker

The Badgers running back got off to a slow start, as did the entire offense, but finished with 97 yards on 20 carries. It was his most in the last three games and he was especially effective on Wisconsin’s first field goal drive, rushing for 46 yards, including a 22-yard run. The Oklahoma transfer now has 773 yards on the year and has a chance at becoming the first 1,000-yard back for Wisconsin since 2021.

Defense:

LB Christian Alliegro

After putting up 16 tackles against Iowa, Alliegro was at it again on Saturday night, finishing with 10 tackles (eight solo) and a tackle for loss. His speed was a huge part of the Badgers doing a solid job in containing the legs of Gabriel.

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

When you play on the other side of a talent like Ricardo Hallman, you’re going to see the ball come your way a lot and the senior has been up for the task much of the season. He had an interception off a tipped ball near the goal line that snuffed out an Oregon scoring drive in the first quarter and continued to show how good of a tackler he is for his position, finishing with seven stops, including one TFL.

What Went Right

The defense

Wisconsin’s defense did its job. Luke Fickell wouldn’t say that afterwards, noting they have to outplay the opposing defense and that didn’t happen. But when you consider the offense the Badgers were facing — one that had scored 30+ points in all but one game and was No. 11 in the country in total offense — they deserved better. They held the Ducks to just 16 points — easily their fewest this season — and just 354 yards — the second-fewest this year. It was the first time Oregon didn’t score at least 16 points since the start of the 2022 season.

What Went Wrong

The offense

The fact Wisconsin was even in this game says just a ton about what the defense did to stifle a beat up Oregon offense. If the Badgers’ offense had shown any life outside of a four-possession stretch that netted them 13 points, the student section would have been taking part in a second storming of a playing surface in as many nights. Instead, sandwiched around those drives were seven possessions that saw the Badgers run 21 plays for -8 yards. It was a complete debacle for an offense that has scored 36 points in the last three games.

Braedyn Locke

It was another very tough day for the sophomore quarterback, who completed just 12 of his 28 passes for 96 yards — the fewest by a Wisconsin quarterback in a loss since 2018. Nearly half of those yards came on a pretty 43-yard deep ball to Vinny Anthony, but there just wasn’t enough of that. He missed a wide-open Walker for what would have been a 14-yard touchdown and then threw behind Will Pauling on the next play, forcing the Badgers to settle for a FG.

The sophomore also put the ball in danger several times, fumbling on the first possession of the game and nearly getting picked off on the second drive. Locke and the offense had one more chance to drive for the tying or winning score after Oregon didn’t convert a fake field goal with under two minutes left. That dream died quickly when Locke’s second-down pass got tipped at the line and intercepted.

The Texas product has now thrown at least one pick in every start this year, something Wisconsin’s offense hasn’t been nearly good enough to overcome against quality competition. Yet, the Badgers have to keep running Locke out there because his backup — freshman Mabrey Mettauer — isn’t an upgrade at this point, according to the coaches. If that isn’t depressing for fans to think about, nothing is.

What They Said

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell after losing a third game where the Badgers held a second-half lead against a ranked team:

“That’s crushing. To not be able to find a way again to come out on top is difficult. Those guys in that locker room, they fought their butts off, did everything we asked them to do. They played the way we wanted them to play and expected them to play. We just right now haven’t found a way to finish.”

Senior LB Jake Chaney on why this loss hurt more than any other.

“For my four years here, I don’t think we won a big game. You can say Penn State was close, say all these other teams are close. I feel like, truly, (the Oregon game) came down to the last drive. Just being that close — you always say, ‘You’re so close, you’re so close’ but for a lot of guys that’s the last opportunity. It is what it is.”

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin’s honorary captain was Ryan Ramczyk. He was an All-American at left tackle in 2016 before being a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints.

— Earlier in the week was the 10-year anniversary of Melvin Gordon running for 408 yards against Nebraska, a number that set the NCAA record for most yards in a game. He was back in Madison this weekend and received a very loud ovation when introduced during a timeout.

— Fresh off its upset of No. 9 Arizona, the Wisconsin basketball team was brought out during a timeout to help with the t-shirt cannon and throwing shirts into the student section. Players representing the 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams were also in attendance a night after being honored at the Kohl Center.

— Locke threw a left-handed touchdown that would have put the Badgers up 11 in the final minutes of the third quarter but a penalty on Jack Nelson wiped it out.

— Wisconsin was without wide receiver Will Pauling for much of the fourth quarter for an undisclosed reason. Redshirt freshman Trech Kekahuna and freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson took his reps in the slot.

— Safety Hunter Wohler was injured on Oregon’s second-to-last full drive and did not return. The senior led Wisconsin with 12 tackles.

Inside the Numbers

1,114 — That’s how many days Wisconsin has gone without beating a ranked team, a streak that will almost certainly carry over to next season. The Badgers are 0-4 against ranked teams this season and 0-7 since their last win.

1 — That’s how many more wins the Badgers need to extend their consecutive bowl streak to 22.

123.6 — That was Gabriel’s passer rating, his lowest of the season.

3.4 — That is how many yards per carry Oregon had on the ground. It came after the Wisconsin defense had allowed Iowa to run for 329 yards and 6.1 yards per carry two weeks earlier.

4 – That’s how many interceptions Wisconsin has on the season after Fourqurean picked off Gabriel in the first quarter. It was the first interception since Preston Zachman had one against Rutgers more than a month ago.

4-17 — That is Wisconsin’s record against the No. 1 team in the country

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) will head to Nebraska (5-5, 2-5) next Saturday with both teams needing a win to become bowl eligible. The Badgers have beaten the Huskers 10-straight times dating back to the 2012 Big Ten title game.