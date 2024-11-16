John Tonje goes for 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona 103-88

November 16, 2024
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

MADISON — Wisconsin got a career-high 41 points from John Tonge on its way to a 103-88 win over No. 9 Arizona on Friday night at a raucous Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: John Tonje

The transfer was fantastic for the Badgers. He dropped a career-high 41 points — two shy of the school record — on just 14 shots. He was able to do it because got to the line 22 times and hit a Wisconsin record 21 of them. The senior got it done from beyond the arc, too, going 4-for-6. It was a complete offensive performance and one people will be talking about for some time to come.

The good: The offense

Wisconsin scored at least 100 points on a power conference opponent for the first time in more than 30 years and the 103 points were the most against a ranked team in close to 54 years. That they did it in the exact way Greg Gard wants his team to makes it even better. His staff has preached efficiency — shots near the rim, free throws, 3-pointers — and their effort was about as efficient as you could possibly hope against a top-10 team.

The not so good: Blowing the lead

The Badgers built an 18-point lead in the first half but it was gone just 5:47 in the second half thanks to Arizona getting to the basket with ease. Some of Wisconsin’s issues were trying to play without fouling — a near impossible task for either team — but the Wildcats got inside way too easy. But even in the bad, there was good, as Wisconsin responded by going on a 20-9 run to take back control and never looked back.

Stat of the Game: 87

That is how many free throws the two teams combined for — Wisconsin had 47 and Arizona had 40. The biggest difference? The Badgers tied a school record by hitting 41 (87.2%) of theirs, while the Wildcats knocked down 28 (70%) of theirs. Wisconsin is 90-for-100 from the free throw line this season, the top mark in the country.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin honored the back-to-back Final Four teams before the game, including National Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky.

— The Badgers also welcomed former coach Bo Ryan back and raised a banner with his name on it into the rafters at the Kohl Center.

— Two of the soon-to-be newest members of the Badgers — 2025 signees Will Garlock and Zach Kinziger — were also announced during the second half of the game.

— The 15-point win was the largest for the Badgers over a top-10 team in 14 years.

— Wisconsin improved to 4-0 under Greg Gard for a third time in his nine seasons. It was also the 13th win for Gard against at top-10 team.

— After hitting 11 or more 3-pointers just twice in 36 games last year, the Badgers have hit 11+ in three of their four games this year.

— Wisconsin center Steven Crowl had six assists — matching the total for Arizona as a team.

— Wisconsin did not trail for a single second of the game. It was tied for just 1:06.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (4-0) will host UT-Rio Grand Valley on Monday night.