John Tonje goes for 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona 103-88 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

MADISON — Wisconsin got a career-high 41 points from John Tonge on its way to a 103-88 win over No. 9 Arizona on Friday night at a raucous Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: John Tonje

The transfer was fantastic for the Badgers. He dropped a career-high 41 points — two shy of the school record — on just 14 shots. He was able to do it because got to the line 22 times and hit a Wisconsin record 21 of them. The senior got it done from beyond the arc, too, going 4-for-6. It was a complete offensive performance and one people will be talking about for some time to come.

PTS: 41

FG: 8-14

FT: 21-22 🧐 John Tonje went off in @BadgerMBB's upset over No. 9 Arizona.#B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/uZiF8W2v39 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 16, 2024

The good: The offense

Wisconsin scored at least 100 points on a power conference opponent for the first time in more than 30 years and the 103 points were the most against a ranked team in close to 54 years. That they did it in the exact way Greg Gard wants his team to makes it even better. His staff has preached efficiency — shots near the rim, free throws, 3-pointers — and their effort was about as efficient as you could possibly hope against a top-10 team.

The not so good: Blowing the lead

The Badgers built an 18-point lead in the first half but it was gone just 5:47 in the second half thanks to Arizona getting to the basket with ease. Some of Wisconsin’s issues were trying to play without fouling — a near impossible task for either team — but the Wildcats got inside way too easy. But even in the bad, there was good, as Wisconsin responded by going on a 20-9 run to take back control and never looked back.

Stat of the Game: 87

That is how many free throws the two teams combined for — Wisconsin had 47 and Arizona had 40. The biggest difference? The Badgers tied a school record by hitting 41 (87.2%) of theirs, while the Wildcats knocked down 28 (70%) of theirs. Wisconsin is 90-for-100 from the free throw line this season, the top mark in the country.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin honored the back-to-back Final Four teams before the game, including National Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky.

Did they make us believe? Damn right they did. They made us believe. They made us proud. Ten years later, we welcome our back-to-back Final Four teams back home to the Kohl Center. Narrated by @MattLepay pic.twitter.com/sjjr3rF9sB — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 16, 2024

— The Badgers also welcomed former coach Bo Ryan back and raised a banner with his name on it into the rafters at the Kohl Center.

The banner for Bo Ryan that will hang in the rafters at the Kohl Center. pic.twitter.com/EeqBjIwqFF — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 16, 2024

— Two of the soon-to-be newest members of the Badgers — 2025 signees Will Garlock and Zach Kinziger — were also announced during the second half of the game.

— The 15-point win was the largest for the Badgers over a top-10 team in 14 years.

— Wisconsin improved to 4-0 under Greg Gard for a third time in his nine seasons. It was also the 13th win for Gard against at top-10 team.

— After hitting 11 or more 3-pointers just twice in 36 games last year, the Badgers have hit 11+ in three of their four games this year.

— Wisconsin center Steven Crowl had six assists — matching the total for Arizona as a team.

— Wisconsin did not trail for a single second of the game. It was tied for just 1:06.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (4-0) will host UT-Rio Grand Valley on Monday night.