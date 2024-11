The Camp: Wisconsin-Oregon preview, Week 12 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin gets No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night. Zach and Jesse discuss what success against the Ducks looks like and if there is any chance the Badgers can keep it close. They also debate whether a win over Oregon would be more important than the basketball team beating No. 9 Arizona on Friday night. They close with their Week 12 picks.