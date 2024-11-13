The Swing: Looking at Wisconsin’s start to the season, Josh Gasser joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The #Badgers are off to a 3-0 start but the competition will pick up significantly this week with No. 9 Arizona coming to town. Zach and Jesse discuss what they’ve seen from Wisconsin so far. Then former captain Josh Gasser joins to talk about the 10th year anniversary of their run to the national title game, Bo Ryan getting a banner at the Kohl Center, and the 2014 and 2015 teams being honored on Friday.