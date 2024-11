The Camp: Phil Longo talks offense and QBs, Jack Del Rio resigning | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is prepping for a visit from No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night but the focus to start the week was on offensive coordinator Phil Longo. He spoke with reporters about Braedyn Locke’s struggles, the chances of Mabrey Mettaeur being ready to play and recruiting multiple QBs in one class. The guys also discuss Jack Del Rio’s stepping down after his arrest for OWI.