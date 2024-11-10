Badgers get to 3-0 with a blowout win over Appalachian State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin used a 24-0 run midway through the first half to take control on its way to an 87-56 win over Appalachian State on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers trailed 17-8 when they finally woke up offensively. Nolan Winter got it started with a layup and a 3-pointer before Steven Crowl had back-to-back baskets to give Wisconsin the lead. Then it was the backcourt of John Tonje, John Blackwell and Kamari McGee’s turn as the trio ran off another 13 straight points. The game was never in doubt after that.

Helping Wisconsin’s cause was its defensive effort in taking the ball away from the Mountaineers. Greg Gard’s team forced 13 turnovers in the first half, including 10 steals — tied for the second-most in a half in school history. They had three more steals in the second half, with Max Klesmit accounting for five in the game.

Tonje put together his best all around game, scoring 17 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and coming up with two steals. After a slow start to the season, Crowl also had 17 points and four assists, while Klesmit added 15 points and four assists. Winter came through with 10 points and eight assists.

Appalachian State was led by CJ Huntley’s 13 points and six rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 3-0 on the year. The competition takes a significant step up the next time the Badgers step on the court with No. 10 Arizona coming to Madison on Friday night.