The Camp: Analyzing the roster, Overreaction, er No? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is in the midst of its bye week, so Zach and Jesse focus on some bigger picture items. That includes a look at how the roster is made up and how it has changed under coach Luke Fickell. Then they get into a bunch of Overreaction, er No? questions, including whether the Badgers will ever make the CFP under Fickell and the fates of Braedyn Locke and Phil Longo.