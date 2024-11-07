Max Klesmit goes off for 26 points, Badgers beat Montana State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Max Klesmit tied his career-high for points at Wisconsin on Thursday night as the Badgers earned a 79-67 win over a veteran Montana State team at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers lead was just 39-36 early in the second half but Klesmit made sure it wouldn’t stay that close for long. After hitting three 3-pointers in the first half, the senior drilled two more on back-to-back possessions to give Wisconsin an 11-point lead. The Bobcats would get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

Klesmit, who had struggled shooting from the outside so far this fall, finished with 26 points, tying his career high in a Badgers uniform. His six 3-pointers were the most he’s hit in a single game and it was more than the rest of the team combined (5). Wisconsin shot 11-for-22 from deep, marking the second-straight game the club had hit double digits from deep.

John Tonje had 13 points, all but two of them coming in the first half. He continued to show his prowess in getting to the free throw line, where he went 8-for-9. As a team, the Badgers went 20-for-21 from the line and are now 36-for-37 on the season.

John Blackwell had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Kamari McGee was the only other Wisconsin player in double figures, as the point guard finished with 11 points — tied for his most with the Badgers.

Nolan Winter added six points and eight rebounds.

Four players for Montana State made it into double figures, highlighted by Brian Goracke’s 14 points.

Wisconsin improved to 2-0 on the year and will host Appalachian State on Sunday.