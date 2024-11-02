Wisconsin gives up 329 yards rushing in 42-10 loss at Iowa | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s inept offense and sieve-like defense was no match for Iowa on Saturday night as the Hawkeyes delivered a 42-10 beatdown in Iowa City.

Despite playing a backup quarterback, Iowa did pretty much anything it wanted on the ground. The Hawekeyes ran for 329 yards, the most the Badgers had given up in a game since the 2012 Rose Bowl. Kaleb Johnson did most of the damage, getting 135 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Freshman Kamari Moulton added 74, while quarterback Brendan Sullivan had 58 yards and a touchdown.

Sullivan had to throw just 10 times during his start in place of the injured Cade McNamara. He completed seven of them, including a short touchdown pass. But he threw for just 93 yards, the third-straight time Wisconsin had held Iowa under 100 yards passing and still lost the game.

The Badgers did themselves no favors on offense with a mix of self-inflicted wounds and penalties. After driving down to take a 3-0 lead on their first possession of the game, Badgers wouldn’t reach Iowa territory again until late in the third quarter. In between were two turnovers and five punts. Both giveaways were interceptions thrown by Braedyn Locke, who now has eight picks on the year. The first came when he didn’t see an Iowa corner on a deep crossing route and threw it right to him. The second was nearly as bad, as he threw right at a linebacker while trying to fit in a throw to Trech Kekahuna on a slant.

Wisconsin’s lone touchdown of the night came on an 14-yard toss from Locke to CJ Williams to cut the deficit to 28-10 in the fourth quarter. Iowa would answer with two more touchdowns, scoring 42 points — the most against the Badgers in the rivalry since 1975. The 32-point margin of victory was the biggest since 1968.

The loss leaves Wisconsin at 5-4 and 3-3 in Big Ten play. Following a bye, the Badgers will face No. 1 Oregon, followed by a trip to Nebraska and a visit from Minnesota. They need to win one of those games to become bowl eligible.