The Swing: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Swing is back! With the Badgers getting the season going next Monday, Zach and Jesse are joined by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. They get into a ton of things, including his thoughts on where the team sits right now, the challenge of being a good defensive team with so many new faces, the play of the transfers, his rotation, the state of college athletics and a whole lot more.