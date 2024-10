The Camp: What does success look like vs Iowa, recruiting recap, Week 10 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will face Iowa on Saturday night. Zach and Jesse preview the game, including what the Badgers need to do to pull out a win. Then they get into Jesse’s story about how recruits reacted to the Penn State game and Wisconsin getting involved with a 2025 QB. They close with their Week 10 picks.