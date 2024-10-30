Wisconsin tops UW-River Falls in exhibition action | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin used a big second-half run to pull away from UW-River Falls to win 78-62 in exhibition action on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Falcons had cut the Badgers 10-point halftime lead to 47-45 with 12:55 left when Wisconsin finally came to life. The Badgers went on a 24-5 run highlighted by three 3-pointers from Carter Gilmore. Six different players scored during that stretch and River Falls missed eight of its nine shots.

Newcomer John Tonje struggled from the floor in his debut, going 3-for-11, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range. But he made up for that by getting to the free throw line and hitting eight of his nine attempts. He finished with a team-high 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two assists.

Steven Crowl was the only other Wisconsin player in double digits, going for 14 points, adding five rebounds and three steals. Nolan Winter showed off some improved post moves to put up eight points and grab seven rebounds. Markus Ilver was the first player off the bench and delivered a spark with eight points over four possessions. That included hitting a couple from outside.

Despite having a significant size advantage, the Badgers took 32 3-pointers, hitting 11 of them, with UW-River Falls also outscoring them 11 to 9 in second-chance points.

The Falcons were paced by Zac Johnson’s game-high 23 points. No one else had more than six points.

Wisconsin will open the regular season next Monday against Holy Cross.