The Camp: Wisconsin’s future at QB, recruiting news, Overreaction, er No? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is prepping for a trip to Iowa City but 2025 is on the minds of Zach and Jesse, specifically the quarterback spot. They discuss the options and what the Badgers might do. They also get into the commitment of TE Emmett Bork and the de-commitment of Wilnerson Telemaque. They close with some Overreaction, er No?