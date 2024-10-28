Wisconsin flips Michigan State commit

Wisconsin has flipped a recruit from fellow Big Ten member Michigan State in the 2025 class.

Three-star tight end Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, Wis.) announced Monday he had changed his mind and committed to Luke Fickell and the Badgers. He had been committed to Michigan State since May.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Bork visited Madison over the weekend, taking in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State. He also reportedly visited during the Purdue game in early October. He also held offers from Illinois, Indiana and Rutgers.

Bork is ranked as the No. 68 tight end in the country and the No. 13 player in the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second tight end in the class, joining Indiana product Nizyi Davis.

Overall, Bork is the 26th commit in the class and the sixth player from Wisconsin.