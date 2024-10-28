Packers: The injury news is reportedly good for Jordan Love and Jaire Alexander | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers got good news, all things considered, about two of their biggest stars on Monday.

The NFL Network reported that quarterback Jordan Love, who left Sunday’s win over Jacksonville early in the third quarter with a groin injury, underwent went an MRI that showed the injury was just a strain. He is considered day-to-day and has a chance to play in Green Bay’s showdown with NFC North rival Detroit this Sunday.

“If he can go, he’ll go,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the potential for Love to play. “We’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week. But if we feel like he can’t protect himself, we certainly wouldn’t put him in that position.”

Love missed two games earlier in the season due to a sprained MCL. He suffered the groin injury on the first drive of the game against Jacksonville but didn’t come out of the game until the third quarter.

“I just thought it was a pretty gutty performance,” LaFleur said. “He was definitely hurting. His ability to move, to really drive the football. I just thought it was a tough, gritty performance.”

When Love left, Malik Willis entered and helped lead the game-winning drive. That followed his stellar performance when starting in place of Love earlier this year in two wins.

“It’s been pretty damn impressive,” LaFleur said Sunday after the win when asked to describe what Willis has done in relief. “Impressive is the word.”

The news was also good for cornerback Jaire Alexander. He went down with what appeared to be a right knee injury on the final defensive snap for the Packers. He also had an MRI on Monday, and according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, it showed no long-term concern. Alexander missed a couple games earlier in the season with a groin injury.

Safety Evan Williams also appears to have avoided a serious injury, with CheeseheadTV’s Aaron Nagler reporting his hamstring injury shouldn’t keep him out against the Lions.