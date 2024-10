The Camp: Previewing Penn State, Hebrew Hammer game, Week 9 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The No. 3 team in the country is coming to Madison this Saturday. Zach and Jesse discuss the keys to the game, including the play of the two quarterbacks — Braedyn Locke and Drew Allar. Then they talk about the 20th anniversary of Matt Bernstein going off vs Penn State. They close with their Week 9 picks.