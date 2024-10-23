Packers add former Jets coach Robert Saleh to help consult on offense | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

When Matt LaFleur reached out to his good friend Robert Saleh after he got fired by the New York Jets earlier in October, the advice the Green Bay Packers coach gave him was to go find a beach and relax for the rest of the NFL season.

“I told him to do that but he didn’t listen,” LaFleur said with a smile Wednesday afternoon

No, Saleh didn’t. Instead, the 45-year-old jumped back into the football mix this week in Green Bay in a role that is still being defined and that LaFleur called “fluid.”

“He’s one of my closest friends so we immediately talked,” said LaFleur, who served as the best man in Saleh’s wedding and was his roommate when they were coaching at Central Michigan. “I didn’t try to put any pressure on him whatsoever. I just said, ‘Hey, if you want to stay involved or whatever, the opportunity will be here if you wanted it.’

“We thought it was a good idea just to bring him here. He’s helping us on the offensive side of the ball. I think that’s always a good deal to have that defensive perspective on that side of the ball. Just taking a look at some of the things we’re doing.”

Saleh’s time in New York came to an end after less than 3 1/2 seasons and a 20-36 record. He earned that gig after leading the San Francisco defenses for four seasons, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2019 that involved beating LaFleur and the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. New York’s defenses were among the best in recent years, ranking in the top five in total defense in 2022 and 2023, while ranking fourth in points allowed in 2022.

But things with the Jets became more difficult at the start of the 2023 season when former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season just four plays into the first game. The four-time MVP returned this year but things didn’t click and Saleh ended up being the one ousted by owner Woody Johnson.

“I think it just speaks to how much he loves the game of football,” LaFleur said of Saleh jumping back in so quickly. “Obviously, it’s tough when it gets taken away from you. I didn’t think it was the right decision but that’s not for me to say.”

Some might have thought that adding Saleh would mean some butting of heads with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has the Packers defense playing at a high level in his first year. But Hafley and Saleh worked together with the 49ers, so they have familiarity with each other, and LaFleur made clear that Saleh’s role would only be on offense.

“I think Hafley and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now,” LaFleur said. “I totally trust them. I think it’s year one. He’s kind of got to go through it himself. So I don’t want to do that.”

How involved Saleh will be, including how much time he’ll actually spend in Green Bay (he’s staying this week through Thursday), is still up in the air. But it’s clear LaFleur believes it can only bring positive results.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for him to learn and also for him to help us and give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us,” LaFleur said. “Certainly can find holes or some vulnerabilities in the defense that we’re playing. That’s how we’re going to use him.”