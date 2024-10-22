The Camp: Wisconsin’s defensive improvement, Drayden Pavey commits, Overreaction, er No?
October 22, 2024
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin DC Mike Tressel met with reporters Monday. Zach and Jesse discuss his comments on how the defense has taken big steps in the last three weeks and whether they’re ready for Penn State on Saturday. The guys also go over the commitment of 3-star DL Drayden Pavey, play some Overreaction, er No? and talk about how the Badgers are trying to avoid teams stealing their signals on defense.