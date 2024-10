The Camp: What went right and wrong vs Northwestern, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Wisconsin has won three straight Big Ten games for the first time under Luke Fickell. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest triumph over Northwestern, including a masterful effort from the defense and another strong outing from Tawee Walker. The guys also talk two more turnovers and some kicking issues. They close with a few questions from listeners.