The Camp: Previewing Northwestern, AJ Blazek’s impact on the OL, Week 8 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting ready to head to Northwestern on Saturday. Zach and Jesse preview the game, including whether the Badgers can get their run game going against one of the tougher run defenses in the country. Then they get into Jesse’s conversation with OL coach AJ Blazek and they close with their Week 8 picks.