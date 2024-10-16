Packers GM Brian Gutekunst feels ‘very, very comfortable’ with the signing of kicker Brandon McManus | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brian Gutekunst doesn’t speak to the media during the season, but there the Green Bay Packers general manager was in front of cameras and reporters Wednesday to discuss the acquisition of kicker Brandon McManus.

A 10-year veteran, McManus was only available on the free agent market because of accusations he faced that he sexually assaulted two flight attendants during a team plane trip to London last year when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL did its own investigation and didn’t find sufficient evidence to punish McManus as part of the league’s personal conduct policy. McManus told reporters Wednesday that the lawsuit filed by the flight attendants had “been resolved.”

“I think the league did a really thorough investigation, and we leaned on that as we went through it,” Gutekunst said when asked what made them comfortable in signing McManus. “Our investigation was really linked with that. But at the same time, obviously, with every acquisition we make we have to go through those things.

“I’m not going to go into a lot of the details, but we feel very, very comfortable with the acquisition.”

As for the kicking aspect of the decision, Gutekunst felt moving to a veteran like McManus and releasing rookie Brayden Narveson was clearly the right move.

“He’s a very experienced kicker. He’s been very high pressure situations and kicked a long time in weather and an outdoor stadium,” Gutekunst said. “He just has a lot of experience, very talented, very gifted, very strong leg, so

he’s been in the fire. He’s had the ups and downs that all kickers go through, and been able to come out the other side.”

McManus took part in practice on Wednesday and coach Matt LaFleur said he “looked great.” The expectation is he will be on the field for the Packers when they face the Houston Texans

“I think the challenges are just getting him acclimated, obviously, just the whole operation,” LaFleur said of kicking Sunday. “But he’s an experienced guy and certainly have confidence in him. Obviously, we wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t.

“We’ll see how the week goes but, I mean, this is the National Football League. You expect whoever you send out there to go out there and make the kicks.”