The Camp: Grading the Badgers at midseason, still CFP contenders (?), Overreaction or No | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is halfway through the regular season. Zach and Jesse evaluate the squad so far, including the best and worst surprises. Then they discuss the story from Yahoo that has the Badgers among those still in playoff contention despite having two losses. They close the show with some Overreaction or No.