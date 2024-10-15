Packers adding veteran kicker Brandon McManus | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers have a new kicker.

Multiple reports have the team adding veteran Brandon McManus on a 1-year deal. He is expected to kick when the team faces the 5-1 Houston Texans on Sunday.

The team is releasing kicker Brayden Narveson to make room on the roster for McManus. Narveson missed his league-leading fifth kick of the year in Sunday’s win over Arizona. The Packers had signed Narveson just before the season after releasing 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson, who led the NFL in missed kicks a year ago.

McManus was the long-time kicker in Denver, spending his first nine years in the league with the Broncos. He hit 81.4% of his kicks during that period before going to Jacksonville last year. He went 30-for-37 for the Jaguars and his 81.1% was actually below Carlson’s. But he was 10-for-12 from 40 to 49 yards, where Carlson went 4-for-8. McManus also went 35-for-35 on extra points, while Carlson missed five.

The 33-year-old McManus signed with the Washington Commanders in the offseason but was released after it came to light he was being sued for sexual assault by two flight attendants as a result of an alleged incident during a Jacksonville team flight to England last season. The NFL did not find sufficient evidence to take action against McManus, which left him available to sign with the Packers. The civil case against the kicker is ongoing.