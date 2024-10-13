The Camp: What went right and wrong vs Rutgers, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin won in blowout fashion for a second straight week. Zach and Jesse get into what went right and wrong for the Badgers, including a great effort from Braedyn Locke, Tawee Walker and the whole offense. They also get into listener questions about Cade Yacamelli’s role, the impact of the higher tempo offense and whether we need to revise our expectations after the last two weeks.