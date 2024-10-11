Packers: WR Christian Watson and four others listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Arizona | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Three starters are listed as questionable for Green Bay’s matchup with Arizona on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers released the final injury report of the week Friday afternoon and it featured a total of five players as questionable for the game and another already listed as out. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, wide receiver Christian Watson and left tackle Rasheed Walker are among those that are 50-50 to play against the Cardinals.

Alexander has missed the last two games with a groin injury but practiced on a limited basis all week. Watson, who suffered what at the time looked like a gruesome ankle injury in Week 4, also was on the field for all three practices this week after not playing against the Rams. Walker was a new addition to the report with a knee injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday after not being listed at all the first two days of the week.

Others listed as questionable are defensive end Arron Mosby and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. Both are dealing with shoulder injuries, though Mosby was a full participant at practice this week while Morgan was limited. The latter has not played since the second week of the season.

Devonte Wyatt was ruled out with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week against LA, while the team made official the move of tight end Luke Musgrave to injured reserve with his own ankle injury.

It will be the Packers and Cardinals on Sunday. Kick is set for noon.