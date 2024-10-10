The Camp: What success looks like vs Rutgers, Mabrey Mettauer’s progress, Week 7 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting ready to head east to face Rutgers. Zach and Jesse discuss what success looks like from the Scarlet Knights, keys to slowing their offense and whether Braedyn Locke and company can build on their performance against Purdue. They also discuss Jesse’s story (https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5832088/2024/10/10/mabrey-mettauer-wisconsin-quarterback-depth-chart/) on Mabrey Mettauer’s progress and make their Week 7 picks.