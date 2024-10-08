The Camp: Phil Longo speaks, Overreaction or No, Benjamin Novak commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Reporters got a chance to talk with Phil Longo on Monday. Zach and Jesse discuss what he had to say about the best performance his offense has had and Braedyn Locke’s future. They also clean up some things from the Purdue game, including the clock management at the end of the first half. Then they play some Overreaction or No and talk about the commitment of 2026 OL Benjamin Novak.