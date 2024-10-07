Wisconsin lands commitment in 2026 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2026.

Three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Novak (Merrillville, Ind.) announced his decision on social media Monday night.

Novak received his offer from Wisconsin during a high school camp in June. He returned to campus over the weekend for the Purdue game and pulled the trigger on his commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Novak is rated as the No. 11 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 48 player overall by 247Sports. He held offers from a double-digit number of schools and chose the Badgers over Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville.

Novak joins quarterback Jarin Mock as the two commitments in Wisconsin’s 2026 class so far.