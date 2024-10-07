Packers: WR Romeo Doubs expected back at practice this week following suspension | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Romeo Doubs is expected back at Green Bay Packers practice Wednesday after he was suspended for the team’s win against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Coach Matt LaFleur and Doubs met Monday to discuss the reason for his suspension — not attending practice Thursday or Friday because he was not happy with his role within the offense, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think it was productive,” LaFleur told reporters. “We look forward to getting him back on Wednesday.

“What’s done is done. We’re moving forward. I expect us collectively, as a team, to continue to move that way.”

According to the website Pro Football Reference, Doubs had been targeted 20 times through the first four games and turned that into 12 catches for 169 yards. But two of those games featured backup Malik Willis at quarterback and the team focused on its running attack. In comparison, Doubs was targeted 33 times in the first four games of last year.

“I think one thing you totally respect about everybody is everybody has their own goals and aspirations and wants, but you have to just try to continue to keep it under what’s best for our team. Ultimately, our job is to win football games,” LaFleur said. “Yeah, I would love everybody to go out there and get every number they’d love to hit, but especially for myself and trying to setup this team, it’s all about winning.”

This is the second straight year that the team has suspended a player for conduct detrimental to the team. Last year, Jaire Alexander went out to the coin toss in Carolina despite not being named a team captain. The cornerback came back more focused and seemingly took on a bigger leadership role in the offseason. The hope is Doubs will react the same way.

“It’s just one day at a time,” LaFleur said of building trust back with the third-year wideout. “The one thing I’ll say about it is it’s a pretty isolated incident. This has not happened with him before. I don’t expect to happen moving forward.”

The Packers (3-2) will host Arizona (2-3) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.