Badgers: Trech Kekahuna named Big Ten Freshman of the Week | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

For the first time in 16 years a Wisconsin wide receiver has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

It was announced Monday that Trech Kekahuna, after going for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Purdue, was chosen by the conference. He’s the first Badgers’ wide receiver to be selected since David Gilreath in 2008.

This Trech guy is pretty good… in Week 6:

🔻91 YAC, most of any Power 4 WR

🔻only Big Ten player to tally 100+ yds and a TD pic.twitter.com/3E9UrQnh0z — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 7, 2024

Kekahuna entered the day against the Boilermakers having caught just four passes all year. But a bigger effort to get him the ball and an injury to leading receiver Will Pauling opened the door for him to catch a career-high six passes. He turned two of them into touchdowns — a 69-yard catch and run and a great grab in tight coverage for 25 yards. The redshirt freshman added another 20-yard catch and finished with 91 yards after the catch.

It’s unclear whether Pauling will be available against Rutgers on Saturday. Coach Luke Fickell said he, along with the other receivers that got hurt — Bryson Green and Tyrell Henry — didn’t do much during their light workout on Sunday. If Pauling can’t go, it could mean another featured role for Kekahuna.