Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Wisconsin put up nearly 600 yards of offense as the Badgers rolled to a 52-3 win over Purdue on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Play of the Game

Like last week against USC, the Badgers led by double digits at the half. Unlike the second half of the game against the Trojans, Wisconsin put its foot on the Boilermakers neck with a 21-point third quarter. And it got started courtesy of Braedyn Locke, the offensive line and Trech Kekahuna.

Facing a second-and-18, Locke dropped back against a three-man rush and held the ball for nearly six seconds before finding Kekahuna over the middle of the field. The redshirt freshman did most of the rest, using some interference from CJ Williams down the field and taking it 69 yards for the score.

Game Balls

Offense:

Kekahuna

Even before the Badgers lost Will Pauling to injury, they appeared determined to get the ball into Kekahuna’s electrifying hands, including on a couple jet motions. He took advantage of the opportunities, catching a career-high six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Kekahuna had four catches all year coming into the game.

RB Tawee Walker

The senior transfer figured to benefit from Chez Mellusi’s decision to leave the team this week and that proved correct. His 19 carries were 12 more than anyone else and he turned them into 94 yards and three touchdowns. Walker is now up to six touchdowns in four games.

QB Braedyn Locke

It wasn’t perfect, but Locke and the passing game came alive after two early turnovers. He threw for 359 yards, the fourth-most a Wisconsin quarterback has ever thrown for in a Big Ten game. It included six completions of 20 or more yards and three touchdowns.

Defense:

Jaheim Thomas

The USC game was one to forget for Thomas, but he bounced back with a solid game Saturday. He showed up near the end zone, making two stops inside the 5-yard line on Purdue’s first scoring opportunity and later coming free for a sack in the second half. He finished with a team-high six tackles.

Defensive line

While Thomas stood out on the Boilermakers first foray inside the 10-yard line, the defensive line came up big on the second. Ben Barten shoved his guy back into the running back on first down, Elijah Hills helped force Purdue quarterback Hudson Card out of the pocket on second down and then Curt Neal and Barten provided pressure on third down. Those efforts helped hold the Boilermakers to a field goal.

What Went Right

A lot

When you win by 46 points, you did a lot right and that was certainly the case for the Badgers. They piled up 589 yards of offense, got the passing game going to the tune of 361 yards, went 8-for-14 on third down, held Purdue to just 216 yards, had three sacks, forced two turnovers and got a bunch of young guys playing time. It was the exact kind of day the Badgers needed on so many levels.

What Went Wrong

Not much

Locke had a couple interceptions, including one that he threw behind the intended receiver. But the Badgers overcame both. Perhaps the only negative was some injuries to the wide receiver group. Bryson Green (left leg), Will Pauling (right leg) and Tyrell Henry (right leg) all left the game in the first half. Pauling returned for one snap but that was it. The status of all three will be something to watch moving forward.

What They Said

Trech Kekahuna on that chugging celebration after TD No. 2. “I saw a beer and had to do it.” pic.twitter.com/c7SIwtkPDr — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 5, 2024

Darrion Dupree had a great catch down the middle of the field today in tight coverage. “My hands are certified.” pic.twitter.com/CWoW3IMoIA — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 5, 2024

In Case You Missed It

— The honorary captain was former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

– Freshman Darrion Dupree played the biggest role of his career, serving as the No. 2 running back behind Walker. Dupree had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches for another 23 yards.

— The game served as the debut for several young players. That included quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. He got the last two drives of the game, completing one pass for two yards and rushing for two yards.

— North Carolina transfer Sebastian Cheeks saw an increase role on defense, coming in on passing downs to rush the passer. He finished with 1 1/2 sacks — the first sacks of his career.

— Atticus Bertrams continues to befuddle punt returners, as Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman mishandled both of his kicks on Saturday. The Badgers recovered the second one and scored a play later. Wisconsin has now recovered three muffed punts in five games this year and turned all of them into touchdowns.

Inside the Numbers

18 — That’s how many straight times Wisconsin hasn’t beaten Purdue

52 — That is how many points Wisconsin scored. It’s tied for the school’s most since putting up 59 on Nebraska in 2014

24 — That was how many straight games Wisconsin had gone without scoring 40 or more points before doing so on Saturday. It was the longest streak in the Big Ten.

46 — That was the margin of victory — the biggest by either team since the series started in 1892.

589 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin had. It was the most the Badgers have had in a Big Ten game since putting up 606 yards on Purdue in 2019.

216 — That’s how many yards Purdue had — the fewest the Badgers have allowed under Luke Fickell

2 — That’s how many pass plays the Badgers had of 50+ yards. It’s the first they’ve had multiple gains that big in a single game since the 2013 season opener against UMass.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1) will travel to Rutgers to face the Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.