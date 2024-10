The Camp: Chez Mellusi leaves, Alvarez and former players speak on the program, Week 6 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting ready for a visit from Purdue. They are doing so without running back Chez Mellusi, who has left the program. Zach and Jesse discuss the reasons and what it means for the rest of the year. Then they get into Jesse’s story about how Barry Alvarez and former players are viewing the Luke Fickell era and they close with their Week 6 picks.