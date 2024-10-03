Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi leaves the program | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi has left the football program.

As first reported by BadgerExtra, Mellusi is stepping away to focus on his health.

“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy,” UW said in a statement released to media outlets. “He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”

Mellusi has dealt with injuries throughout his career, losing large portions of 2021, 2022 and 2023. He was the Badgers leading rusher so far this year with 232 yards and three touchdowns. Since transferring in from Clemson prior to the 2021 season, Mellusi had run for 1,827 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The sixth-year senior led Wisconsin in carries last week against USC with 10, but coach Luke Fickell sounded as if there would be a change in reps moving forward in an effort to allow guys to get into a better rhythm. It’s possible that Mellusi might have been the odd man out with younger players, like Darrion Dupree, getting more opportunities.

Wisconsin will host Purdue on Saturday. Kick is at 11 a.m.