Milwaukee rallies to keep season alive with 5-3 Game 2 win against the Mets | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

Milwaukee staved off elimination in dramatic fashion Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the New York Mets in Game 2 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card series.

The Brewers trailed most of the game but came up with some clutch hitting in the eighth inning to go from trailing 3-2 to being up 5-3. That was thanks to a solo home run for Jackson Chourio, a single from Willy Adames and a two-run blast from Garrett Mitchell to give Milwaukee its first lead of the game.

An electric 8th inning at American Family Field powers the #Brewers to a Game 2 win. pic.twitter.com/iIY3qHBwdV — The Zone (@ZoneMadison) October 3, 2024

Devin Williams came on in the ninth to get the save, retiring New York in order, including getting the hero of Game 1 for the Mets (Jesse Winker) to fly out to left field. It was Williams first save in the postseason and helped him erase a forgettable performance in last year’s Wild Card matchup against Arizona.

But the star of the night was Chourio. The rookie, making just his second postseason appearance, drove Sean Manaea’s 0-2 sinker into the stands in right field to tie the game in the first inning. He followed up those heroics with his game-tying homer in the eighth inning. It meant he joined the legendary Babe Ruth to become just the second player in MLB history to hit two home runs that tied a postseason game.

Jackson Chourio of the @Brewers is the second player in MLB history to hit 2 game-tying homers in a postseason game. The other was Babe Ruth in Game 4 of the 1928 World Series. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 3, 2024

Mitchell, meanwhile, came off the bench to deliver his big shot off of Phil Maton. It was his seventh home run since August 29th and it brought in Adames, who had been 0-for-6 in the series before delivering his single into left field.

The Brewers’ Frankie Montas lasted just 3 2/3 innings in the second postseason start of his career. He allowed all three of New York’s runs on six hits. But unlike a night earlier when Milwaukee’s bullpen and defense let the club down, those phases delivered Wednesday night. That included five relievers combined to hold the Mets scoreless the rest of the way.

The win sets up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday night at American Family Field with first pitch coming at 6:08p. If Milwaukee finds a way to advance, the club will head to Philadelphia for the NL Divisional Series against the Phillies.