Brewers set to face the Mets in NL Wild Card series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to wait until late Monday afternoon, but the club finally knows its opponent in the National League Wild Card series starting Tuesday at American Family Field.

By taking the first game of a doubleheader in Atlanta, the New York Mets clinched just their second playoff berth since 2016. When the Braves took the second game to clinch their own playoff ticket, it meant the Mets would come to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, while Atlanta would head to San Diego to take on the Padres. The split of the series eliminated Arizona from playoff contention.

Milwaukee dominated the season series with New York, going 5-1. That included sweeping the Mets in the first series of the year and taking 2 of 3 in the final series of the season this past weekend.

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound in the first game. He went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA this season and will be making his third postseason start and fifth appearance overall. The 28-year-old got the ball in Game 2 of Milwaukee’s Wild Card matchup with Arizona a year ago. He lasted five innings, giving up four runs on three hits and striking out five to take the loss.

The Mets will counter with Luis Severino, who was held out of the doubleheader on Monday. In his first year with New York, the big righty went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA. He’s no stranger to postseason play, as he’ll be making his 11th career start in the month of October. In his lone start against Milwaukee this year, Severino got shelled, giving up six runs (three earned) on 11 hits over five innings.

The Brewers are looking to win their first playoff series since 2018 when they made a run to Game 7 of the NLCS.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday at American Family Field. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.