Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Jaire Alexander both listed as questionable vs the Vikings

There are two big question marks on Green Bay’s final injury report of the week as it preps to face 3-0 Minnesota.

First, the obvious one. Quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable as tries to return from a sprained MCL suffered three weeks ago against Philadelphia. He practiced on a limited basis all week, just as he did a week ago. Love warmed up prior to the Tennessee game and said he was close to playing, which should give hope that this is the week he returns.

The second one is less obvious. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also listed as questionable with quad and groin injuries. The All-Pro practiced on a limited basis the last two days before not practicing at all on Friday. Asked after practice how serious Alexander’s injuries are, coach Matt LaFleur admitted there is always a concern when a player does not practice.

Green Bay is likely to be without another cornerback — Carrington Valentine — as he is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. He missed the game against Tennessee and did not practice Friday.

The only player listed as out for the Packers right now is offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. He is going to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

On the Vikings side of things, only Ivan Pace is listed on the injury report. The second-year linebacker is listed as out with an ankle injury.

It’ll be the Packers and Vikings on Sunday. Kick is at noon.