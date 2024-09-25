Packers: QB Jordan Love practices, feeling better every day | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jordan Love is making progress in his return from a sprained MCL.

That was the word from coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday as Green Bay began preparing for a visit from the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The quarterback agreed with his coach’s assessment.

“Definitely. I feel like I’m getting better every day,” Love said after practice. “Moving around, getting out there and practicing, things like that is feeling better.”

Love has missed the last two games since getting injured late in the loss to Philadelphia on Sept. 6. He practiced on a limited basis last week and said he was close to playing against Tennessee.

“We’re building it up for sure,” Love said of his workload in practice. “Every day is a little better.”

Without Love in the lineup, the Packers still managed to win both games thanks to an impressive performance from backup Malik Willis. But Sunday will present their biggest test as the Vikings are sitting atop the division and are one of five teams that are 3-0.

“I’ve been trying to get back as fast as I can no matter who the opponent was,” Love said. “But definitely, you look at this week, NFC North opponent, 3-0 team, really good team, so it would definitely mean a lot to get back and push myself to get back for this game.”

Kick on Sunday is set for noon on CBS.