The Camp: Are Luke Fickell and Phil Longo on the same page, Mike Tressel talks defensive issues

The Badgers are back from their bye week. Zach and Jesse talk about what they heard from DC Mike Tressel and coach Luke Fickell during Monday’s media availabilities. The guys get into what Tressel thinks has been holding his unit back and they discuss whether Fickell and Longo are on the same page when it comes to what the offense should look like.