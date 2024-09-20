Packers: Jordan Love listed as questionable for Tennessee game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jordan Love is questionable to play on Sunday at Tennessee.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback practiced for a third straight day Friday, though as has been the case all week, he was limited. What exactly he’s done at practice has been kept under wraps by coach Matt LaFleur, who has elicited laughs (and perhaps some frustration) from reporters this week when he’s answered every question about Love’s activity with “limited.”

When asked Friday whether Love had been cleared medically, LaFleur said, “we are working through that.” If Love can’t play, Malik Willis will get the start again.

Love did not practice at all last week after suffering an MCL injury in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia in Brazil and missed the team’s win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

“It’s one of those things. I’m going to take the week and just take it day-by-day and see how it feels. But I’m not going to make any decision on that now,” Love said after practice Wednesday. “I’m hopeful I’ll get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day-by-day and see.”

LaFleur admitted that if Love were cleared medically, the decision to play or not would largely be left up to him.

“You don’t want to put somebody in that position but certainly he’s doing everything in his power (to return),” LaFleur said. “He wants to be out there more than anybody, but we’ll work through it, give it up to game time and we’ll see where we’re at.”

While Love is questionable, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) is out and cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring) is listed as out for the game. Neither practiced at all this week.