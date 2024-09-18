Packers: QB Jordan Love returns to practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers had their No. 1 quarterback on the field Wednesday when they began preparing for their trip to Tennessee on Sunday.

After not being seen at practice at all last week, Jordan Love took part in the stretching and warm-up periods inside the Don Hutson Center and then joined the team outside for drills during the portion of practice open to the media. That included some throws on the run, though the drills were not at full speed.

QB Jordan Love was back on the field for the #Packers today. pic.twitter.com/5ULhH8kvX9 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 18, 2024

Love, who suffered a sprained MCL in the season opener against Philadelphia 12 days ago, was wearing a sleeve and a small brace on his injured left leg. He missed Green Bay’s 16-10 win over Indianapolis, the first time he wasn’t on the field since taking over as the starting quarterback at the beginning of 2023. Malik Willis got the call in his place, completing 12-of-14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. If Love is unable to play against the Titans, Willis would start again.

The injury news wasn’t all positive. Several key players were out of practice, including wide receiver Jayden Reed, and offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Jordan Morgan (shoulder). All three were seen riding stationary bikes during the stretching period of practice inside. Cornerback Carrington Valentine went through the stretching portion but did not join the rest of the team outside.

The first official injury report of the week is due out Wednesday afternoon.