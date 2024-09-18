Brewers claim third division title in four years | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won the National League Central for the third time in the last four years.

The Brewers clinched the division Wednesday afternoon without even playing a game as Oakland finished off a sweep of Chicago at Wrigley Field. It allowed Milwaukee to claim the division for a fifth time since 2011 and its seventh division title between its time in the AL and NL.

The latest title was among the more unlikely, with many picking the Cubs, St. Louis or Cincinnati to win the division. Not only did Milwaukee lose its top two pitchers in Corbin Burnes (traded to Baltimore) and Brandon Woodruff (injured) before the season, the team would lose several more starting pitchers to injury early in the campaign, including Wade Miley and Robert Gasser. The Brewers were also working in a new manager in Pat Murphy after Craig Counsell left to take over the Cubs, who have underperformed throughout the year and will likely miss the playoffs.

Milwaukee has used a mix of veterans — Willy Adames, Christian Yelich (before his injury), William Contreras, Freddy Peralta and Devin Williams — and young players — Jackson Chuorio, Brice Turang, Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick — to capture the division title earlier than any other squad in team history.

The Brewers are not out of things to play for, though. They are still within striking distance of a first-round bye in the playoffs, as they sit two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-best record in the NL and four games back of Philadelphia for the top record in the league. They face the Phillies again Wednesday night.