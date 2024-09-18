Brewers cap dramatic day with walk-off win over Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wednesday was a dramatic day for the Milwaukee Brewers. Hours after clinching the team’s third NL Central title in the last four seasons thanks to a Chicago loss, manager Pat Murphy’s club delivered a walk-off hit to beat Philadelphia 2-1 at American Family Field.

A walk off on the day they clinch the division. pic.twitter.com/tzPipdOzRv — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 19, 2024

Rookie sensation Jackson Chourio got the ninth going for the club with a triple. After walks from William Contreras and Willy Adames sandwiched between a strikeout, Jake Bauers ripped a liner to right field on the first pitch he saw for the game-winner. It set off a wild celebration that was a mix of winning the game in epic fashion and clinching the division earlier in the day.

Y’all mind if we pop some bottles? 🍾 pic.twitter.com/OzWijYBIBK — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 19, 2024

The game was a pitching duel, as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola each came through with impressive nights. Peralta allowed one run over five innings while striking out nine. Nola was perhaps even a shade better, going seven innings and allowing one run while also striking out nine. But the difference proved to be the bullpen, with Devin Williams striking out the side in his half of the ninth for the Brewers and Carlos Estevez being unable to match him in the bottom of the inning. Williams got the win, his first of the season.

Rhys Hoskins went deep against his old club, hitting his 12th home run of the season to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth inning. He was the only player on either team with two hits.

Though the Brewers did clinch the division, the win kept them in the hunt for one of the first-round byes that go to the two division winners with the two best records. As it stands, the Phillies are three games up on the Crew for the top record, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are two games up for the second-best record.

Milwaukee will continue its homestand Friday against Arizona.