Packers place RB MarShawn Lloyd on IR, sign RB Chris Brooks from practice squad
By Zach Heilprin

The injury bug has taken MarShawn Lloyd down once again.

The rookie running back was placed on injured reserve Monday, a day after suffering an ankle injury in Green Bay’s 16-10 win over Indianapolis. Lloyd had carried six times for 15 yards before the injury. He also had a nice 16-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty.

The injury is the third of his young career with the Packers. He dealt with a hip injury near the start of training camp and then went down with a hamstring injury in the first preseason game. Sunday’s game was his first action since the injury.

Lloyd is eligible to return from IR after four weeks.

Green Bay signed Chris Brooks from the practice squad to take Lloyd’s roster spot. He ran for 94 yards on 16 carries for Miami as a rookie last season. It included a 54-yard run.

The Packers hit the road Sunday to face Tennessee.