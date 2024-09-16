Badgers reportedly lose QB Tyler Van Dyke for the rest of the season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

When Tyler Van Dyke went down on the first drive against Alabama, it appeared he suffered a serious knee injury. That has now been confirmed, as the quarterback is expected to miss the rest of the season.

BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew was the first to report the news. ESPN expanded on it by reporting that Van Dyke tore the ACL in his right knee.

Can confirm the @madisondotcom report that Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will miss the rest of the season. Sources tell ESPN that the injury is a full ACL tear in his right knee, and the timeline for recovery isn't clear yet. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2024

The senior left Saturday’s game against the Tide after going down along the sideline following a 5-yard scramble. He was unable to put any weight on his leg and was eventually taken on a cart to the locker room.

Redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke replaced Van Dyke and figures to man the starting spot moving forward. He finished 15-for-30 for 125 yards with one touchdown against Alabama. He also fumbled twice, though the Badgers were able to recover both.

This will be the second-straight year that Locke will be called on to replace an injured starter. The Mississippi State transfer started three games and played the second half against Iowa in 2023 when Tanner Mordecai was forced to miss time with a broken hand. Wisconsin went 1-2 in those three games as Locke completed 50-percent of his passes for 777 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

The other scholarship quarterbacks on the Badgers’ roster are freshman Mabrey Mettauer and redshirt freshman Cole LaCrue.

A transfer from Miami, Van Dyke began the game 5-for-5 for 16 yards before going down. He started the first two games for the Badgers, throwing for 406 yards and one touchdown while running for another score.

Wisconsin (2-1) is on its bye this week before heading to face No. 11 USC on Sept. 28.