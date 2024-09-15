Packers 16, Colts 10: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Playing without an injured Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers ran for 261 yards on the way to a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense:

RB Josh Jacobs

The former Las Vegas Raiders running back got lathered up early for the Packers, carrying 19 times for 126 yards in the first half. He would add another 25 in the second half on his way to 151 yards on 32 carries. It was his third-highest rushing total and second-most carries in a game in his career. His day could have been even better. The 28-year-old had a 20-yard touchdown taken off the board due to a holding penalty and he fumbled at the 1-yard-line with the Packers looking to take a 16-0 lead in the second quarter. But, overall, the afternoon was a clear step in the right direction for one of the team’s big offseason additions.

Defense:

DT Devonte Wyatt — The third-year pro may have put together his best game with the Packers. It included a third-quarter sack, another tackle for loss and a couple hits on quarterback Anthony Richardson. Wyatt was part of a Packers pass rush that helped force two of the three interceptions Richardson threw on the day and contained the Colts passing game until late in the fourth quarter.

What Went Right

Malik Willis

Starting for the injured Love, Willis wasn’t great, but he didn’t have to be for the Packers to win. The game plan called for them to run the ball and they did it a lot — 53 times to be exact — but the former third-round pick was called on a couple times to make plays and he did. He threw the first touchdown of his career on a nice toss to Dontayvion Wicks in the first quarter and later gave Romeo Doubs a chance to make a great leaping 39-yard catch on his lone throw down the field. He also moved the chains with his feet, running for 41 yards, highlighted by a 19-yard scramble. For the game, he went 12-for-14 for 122 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.

It’s exactly what the Packers needed from Willis in a game that the opposing defense struggled to stop the run and it had coach Matt LaFleur lavishing the 25-year-old with praise afterwards, especially since he’d been in Green Bay for less than three weeks and making his first start since 2022.

What Went Wrong

Couldn’t close the door

The Packers dominated much of the afternoon and yet still could have lost on the final play of the game (a Hail Mary that ended with an interception by Evan Williams). That’s because they failed to close the door on the Colts. Among the missteps were Jacobs’ fumble at the goal line, going just 1-for-3 in the red zone, a missed field goal by Brayden Narveson in the fourth quarter and then not being able to get a first down to close the game out, allowing one last gasp by Indianapolis. It’s why the first thing out of LaFleur’s mouth when he came into the postgame press conference was a sign of relief.

What They Said

We left it all out there today pic.twitter.com/F54kRdBNWC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2024

In Case You Missed It

— The temperature at kickoff was 85-degrees, tying it for the second-warmest Packers game in team history.

— Jordan Love missed his first game since taking over as the starting quarterback in 2023. He’s got an MCL sprain but could return in the next week or two.

— First-round pick Jordan Morgan (shoulder) was injured in the first half and did not return.

Inside the Numbers

164 — That’s how many yards rushing the Packers had in the first quarter. It was the most by any NFL team in a single quarter since 2011.

237 — That’s how many yards rushing the Packers had in the first half. It was the third-most yards at the half of any NFL team since 2000.

261 — That’s how many rushing yards the Packers had for the game. It was tied for the most since going for 262 yards in the 2003 season finale.

40:28 — That is how long it took for the Colts to get on the board, doing so with a 34-yard field goal.

40:11 — That was the Packers time of possession. It was their most in a regular season game since holding it for 41:16 in the 2020 season opener.

3 — That is how many catches Doubs had on the day. All of them went for first downs. Five of his seven catches have resulted in first downs this year.

6 — That is how many turnovers the Packers have forced in the first two games after picking off Richardson three times. That included a second interception on the year for Xavier McKinney.

What’s Next

Green Bay (1-1) will hit the road again to face Tennessee (0-2) next Sunday.