Wisconsin loses quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to leg injury | By Zach Heilprin

MADISON — Wisconsin will be without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke indefinitely.

The senior left Saturday’s game against No. 4 Alabama on the first drive after going down with a right leg injury following a 9-yard run. He was unable to put any weight on his leg and was eventually taken on a cart to the locker room.

Redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke replaced Van Dyke and figures to man the starting spot moving forward. The other scholarship quarterbacks on the Badgers’ roster are freshman Mabrey Mettauer and redshirt freshman Cole LaCrue.

A transfer from Miami, Van Dyke began the game 5-for-5 for 16 yards. He started the first two games for the Badgers, throwing for 406 yards and one touchdown while running for another score.

This will be the second-straight year that Locke will be called on to replace an injured starter. The Mississippi State transfer started three games and played the second half against Iowa in 2023 when Tanner Mordecai was forced to miss time with a broken hand. Wisconsin went 1-2 in those three games as Locke completed 50-percent of his passes for 777 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Following the Alabama game, Wisconsin will get a bye before heading to face USC on Sept. 28.