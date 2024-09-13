QB Jordan Love, two other Packers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jordan Love has a 50-50 chance of playing on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Green Bay Packers released their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon and the quarterback was listed as questionable, which by definition gives him a 50-percent chance to play. Love has not practiced this week as he recovers from an MCL sprain suffered against Philadelphia in the season opener last Friday.

Coach Matt LaFleur has maintained throughout the week that they will make a decision on whether he plays or not if and when he gets medically cleared. Most reports had indicated that Love would miss at least a few weeks with the injury.

If Love can’t go, Malik Willis will start in his place with Sean Clifford serving as the backup against the Colts.

Two other Packers — wide receiver Jayden Reed (shin/calf) and running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) — are also listed as questionable for the game.

Kick on Sunday at Lambeau Field is set for noon.