The Camp: Phil Longo speaks on the offense, Overreaction or No, Ron Dayne to be honored | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo spoke to reporters on Monday. Zach and Jesse discuss what he said and debate whether he’s running the offense the way he wants to. They also get into the plan for Jake Chaney’s absence, play Overreaction or No and talk about Wisconsin honoring Ron Dayne on Saturday.